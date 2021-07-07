Friends of the Escondido Library Book Store reopens after 15 months

The Friends of the Escondido Public Library Book Shop officially re-opened on Tuesday, July 6 after a 15 month closure due to the pandemic. The book shop will be open Monday-Saturday 10 a.m.-1 p.m. All items will be half price Tuesday, July 6 through Saturday, July 10.

The book shop will begin accepting donations on Monday, August 2. Donations can be dropped off between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., Monday through Saturday. Due to space limitations, only two boxes per donor will be accepted at this time. The shop sells used books, DVDs, VHS tapes, books on CD, magazines, and music CDs. All proceeds from the shop fund Escondido Public Library programs and events. The Friends of the Escondido Public Library are a volunteer-led 501(c)3 organization.