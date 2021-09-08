From homeless to heroes: Good Samaritans share story of saving couple from burning car

EL CAJON (KUSI) – The five men who rescued an elderly couple from a burning vehicle in Lakeside Monday afternoon are speaking out about the lifesaving moments. The couple, who are in their 90s, are expected to recover. As of Tuesday, they were being treated at the UC San Diego Burn Center. The family, who declined to speak on camera, told KUSI they want to keep the focus on the men who saved their parents’ lives.

“We were driving and Barry, the one who is still in the hospital, said, ‘Oh, that car is on fire and there’s a line of people just watching the flames,’” said Andre Leggett, one of the men who stepped in to help. “He opens the door and the man’s seatbelt is stuck and the gas tank explodes a little bit, and I fall back. That’s when we carried him to the side of the road.”

It happened around 4:30 p.m. on I-8, east of Lake Jennings Park Road. The couple became stuck in their car that had caught fire for unknown reasons. While the daring rescue is caught on camera, there are parts to this story that go beyond the video. The five men, Barry Haberman, Harry Hemphill, Jeffery Lucas, Scott Andre, and Andre Leggett are all part of the East County Transitional Living Facility. ECTLF helps formally homeless individuals rehabilitate and get their lives back on track. They said they couldn’t just drive by without helping.

“I don’t consider myself a hero, I consider myself of somebody who had an opportunity to do the right thing and this time I did it,” said Harry Hemphill. “What we did wasn’t amazing, what was amazing is how many people didn’t do something.”

Barry Haberman, who was driving and one of the first to respond to the scene, is recovering in the hospital from suffering second degree burns. He’s expected to be discharged soon. As for the couple, the man, 92, and his wife, 90, are avid travelers. Their sons said their parents have never been in accident. As for the men who are being hailed heroes, they said they just did what they felt was right.

“We aren’t heroes, we were just able to do what the real heroes do on a daily basis,” said Jeffery Lucas. “But what I hope people realize or take from this story is that people who were once down and out— can rebound, can make a comeback, with the proper channels.”

The men credit East Council Transitional Living Facility for being the proper channel, helping them go from homeless, to heroes.

“We all have a purpose. It’s not to be homeless, destitute or to be driven by drug addiction or alcoholism. That anybody who wants to can change. There’s more to life than that,” Lucas said.

They also hope it inspires others to reevaluate their own lives and make a difference next time they have the chance.

“There’s a scripture in the bible that they teach us about here, and it says to be your brother’s keeper, to try to show kindness and humility to everyone around you,” Leggett said. “No one else was helping, so someone had to step in.”

Scott Andre grew up in El Cajon and said he could never imagine him being a part of something like this.

“I never thought I would be in a position like this, being called a hero. That’s never even crossed my mind.” Andre said. “I’m just struggling to survive and make it in this world. I will say I think we all have something to learn from this, we can all rise to the occasion.”

The five men are all thankful for the outpouring of community support. Before they stopped to help save the couple Monday afternoon, they were on their way to a job in Alpine — helping a family move into a new home. Once fire and paramedics were on scene and the couple was being treated, they continued on to their job and worked until 10 p.m. that night.

To learn more about East County Transitional Living Facility click here: https://www.ectlc.org/