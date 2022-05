From infield jam to six-man rotation, ‘Jon and Jim’ discuss Padres through 35 games

Did the San Diego Padres choose the right pitchers for the six man rotation? What happens to the rest of the infield when Fernando Tatis Jr returns? And is a team tied for first in the N.L. West with the Dodgers…ready and prepared to keep it that way?

All things discussed with Jon Schaeffer and Jim Russell, hosts of the ‘Jon and Jim’ show on XTRA 1360.