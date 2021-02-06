Frustrations over County not prioritizing local law enforcement vaccinations continue

EL CAJON (KUSI) – San Diego County law enforcement has still not been included in Phase 1A of the vaccination tier, despite officers responding to medical calls and engaging with the public often.

This has aggravated many local prominent figures such as San Diego County Supervisor Joel Anderson, Chula Vista Mayor Mary Casilla Salas, Chula Vista Police Department Chief Roxana Kennedy, and plenty others.

Mayor of El Cajon Bill Wells joined KUSI to express his frustration with the County’s placement of law enforcement in the vaccination tier.