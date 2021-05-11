FTC jeopardizes chance to save lives from cancer, says Illumina CMO

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The CEO of a San Diego based biotechnology company says the Federal Trade Commission is jeopardizing their chances to save more lives from cancer.

According to Illumina, they formed “Grail” to research a groundbreaking early-stage cancer-screening test.

However, the FTC filed a lawsuit to block Illumina from reuniting with Grail, saying the proposed acquisition will diminish innovation in the U.S.

Illumina’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Phil Febbo, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on Good Evening San Diego to discuss this test and the legal battle against the FTC.