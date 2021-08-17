Fueled by winds, largest wildfire moves near California city

A home burns on Jeters Road as the Dixie fire jumps Highway 395 south of Janesville, Calif., on Monday, Aug. 16, 2021. Critical fire weather throughout the region threatens to spread multiple wildfires burning in Northern California. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope)

GRIZZLY FLATS, Calif. (AP) — Firefighters are facing dangerously windy weather as they struggle to keep the nation’s largest wildfire from moving toward a Northern California county seat, while a small forest town has been gutted by another inferno.

Forecasters have issued red flag warnings of critical fire conditions for most of Tuesday in the area of the month-old Dixie Fire.

Authorities say the fire is only about 8 miles from Susanville, home to about 18,000 people.

To the south, the Caldor Fire has left few homes standing in the town of Grizzly Flats, which has a population of about 1,200.

