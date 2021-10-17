Fuji the scruffy Chihuahua blend pup wants to be the apple of your eye





KEARNY MESA (KUSI) – Fuji is a 9-week-old Chihuahua blend pup that currently weighs 4 pounds but is estimated to weigh 16-20 pounds.

Visit the Helen Woodward Animal Center to see if you and Fuji are a match!

Adoption Fee: $525 including microchip fee.

All pets adopted from Helen Woodward Animal Center have been spayed or neutered, have up-to-date vaccinations, and microchip identification.

Plus, get 25% your first stay at our Club Pet Boarding.

Holly Mendell of the Helen Woodward Animal Center joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez on Good Morning San Diego to present Fuji.

Center Information:

Helen Woodward Animal Center is located at 6523 Helen Woodward Way in Rancho Santa Fe.

Kennels are open daily, no appointment needed!

For more information call 858-756-4117, option #1 or visit www.animalcenter.org.

The Animal Center will be holding a Howl-O-Ween Harvest Family Festival this season.

For more information, visit: animalcenter.org/programs-services/education/howl-o-ween-harvest