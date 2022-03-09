Full Body HIIT Workout with Fitness Expert Cindy Whitmarsh

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI fitness expert Cindy Whitmarsh leads you through a full body HIIT workout.

Full body HIIT workout!

(Perform each exercise for 45 seconds, 15 second break then continue, 2/3 times)

1. Jack & tap downs

2. Walkout, climbers, walk back & jump

3. 2x curtsy, jump & sw

4. Split lunge, jump & lat jmp

5. Moving 2 leaps, back & burpee

6. Arm walking, Plank toe taps to push-up 7. Push back to double plank jacks 8. V sit bicycles