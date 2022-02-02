Full body interval training with Cindy Whitmarsh
KEARNY MESA (KUSI) – KUSI Fitness Expert Cindy Whitmarsh joined KUSI’s “Good Morning San Diego” with a live demonstration of her full body interval training.
Perform cardio exercises for an entire minute, perform conditioning exercises 20/30 times, and repeat 3 times.
1. Long Jump, S. Leg hop back
2. Alt lunge, biceps to sholder press
3. Touchdown, 2 hops, around the world
4. Deadlifts to upright rows, shoulder press
5. Lat shuffle to jump squat
6. Push-up to alt glute raise
7. Climbers to plank jacks
8. Roly poly v-sit hold