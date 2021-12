Full hearing on Let Them Choose’ writ of mandate case against SDUSD set for Dec. 20

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A federal court has backed SDUSD’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

That means that eligible students have to get the vaccine by January to take in-person classes.

Sharon McKeeman, Founder of Let Them Choose, joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez on Good Morning San Diego to discuss her reaction to the judge’s denial.