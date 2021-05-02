Full of funk, soul, and a whole lot of rock ‘n’ roll, Ryan Hiller performs again

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Before the pandemic hit, Ryan Hiller was booked until 2022.

In a single week, every show he had booked was cancelled.

After months, he’s now back on the stage and better than ever before.

Hiller is a musically learned man, having received his music degree from University of New Orleans before moving to San Diego.

View one of his music videos here.

Find Hiller’s tour schedule here.

Find his bio here.

Hiller himself joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries for a discussion on his homecoming to stage performances.