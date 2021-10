‘Full Strength’ performs live on Good Morning San Diego

KEARNY MESA (KUSI) – Full Strength, who was voted “Best Cover Band” in the 2020 San Diego Reader poll, performed live on KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego on Friday morning.

The band played such tunes as an Earth, Wind & Fire Mash-Up (“In The Stone/Getaway/Sing A Song/Let’s Groove/September”), “What Is Hip,” and a KC & The Sunshine Band Mash-Up (“Get Down Tonight/That’s The Way I Like It”).