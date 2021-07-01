Full Time Hoops Basketball writer reacts to Coronado High School being stripped of CIF title





CORONADO (KUSI) – The California Interscholastic Federation announced Wednesday it has vacated the Coronado High School boys’ basketball team’s Division 4-A regional championship following tortillas being flung at the largely Latino Orange Glen High School team following the championship game.

After Orange Glen’s predominantly Latino team lost, 60-57, in overtime to largely white Coronado High June 19 at Coronado High School some members of the crowd threw tortillas at Orange Glen players.

As a result, Coronado High School has been placed on probation through the end of the 2024 school year, the Islanders boys’ basketball team will not host postseason contests at the section, regional or state levels through the 2023 school year and all other teams in the Coronado High School athletic program will not host postseason contests at the section, regional or state levels until all Coronado administrators, athletic director, coaches and players complete a sportsmanship workshop which includes a component of racial/cultural sensitivity training and completion of game management training for all Coronado High School administrators and athletic directors.

Full-Time Hoops Basketball writer Aaron Burgin joined Good Morning San Diego to share his reaction to Coronado High School being stripped of the CIF title.