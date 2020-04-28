Fun Inside Activities to do with the family during the pandemic





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – From figuring out how to homeschool with your kids, to creating some sort of structure within the day, to juggling your own work, all while keeping active without really going anywhere; we know everyone is maxed out with all the multi-tasking.

The organization, Family Entourage, curated some inside activities to highlight educational, imaginative, cognitive and cozy ways to keep families learning and connected, while still adhering to social distancing, during this unprecedented world pandemic.

Co-Founder of Family Entourage, Mei Ling Nazar, joined Good Morning San Diego to share some educational activities to do with children:

• Make It Fun-

o Growing up we would always ask, “Am I ever going to use this?” One of the benefits of having more input into the lessons is that you can tailor it to your kids learning style. One fun thing to do practice math is to set up a shop. We set up a coffeeshop. So the kids have to practice communication, teamwork and then addition and subtraction as they take the orders.

o A fun way to practice geography and to stay emotionally connected in spite of being physically distant, is to look at the map. Pick out a state where a friend or relative lives. Look up facts about the state or city. You can even facetime or call the person and ask them about their state. Plus it is a great way to stay connected.

• Science in Motion

o From the lifespan of a caterpillar to learning about planets, take the sciences lessons your kids are learning about and have them develop a creative way to tell you about the what they are learning. This will enable them to develop their own correlations and retain the information better than just reading it from a textbook or computer screen.

• Get Crafty

o Art can be a great therapeutic relief especially during this time. Sometimes kids (and adults) have a hard time expressing how they are feeling inside and slowing down to make something can help them think through some of those feelings. Making a Thank You Card for our first responders can be a great craft as a family. The kids can decorate the cards and write notes.

• We all need help!

o It is totally okay to admit that we all need some help in this. It is uncharted territory even for teachers and homeschoolparents. One of the amazing things that has come out of all of this are all of the free resources that companies are putting out to help parents and families. From free apps to worksheets, schedules and even lesson plans, you don’t have to feel like you are doing this alone. We have found it helpful to sit down at the beginning of the week and look for different worksheets or lessons based on theme that our kids would enjoy.

• Go On a Safari!

o One of the challenges of learning from home has been not being able to go to some of our favorite places like the zoo. Instead, it has helped us to get creative and discover even more. So one fun thing we have done is go on a safari. We might make lion waffles, get dressed in our animal-inspired clothing, read about one of our favorite animals and then couple it with a video or virtual tour about that animal.