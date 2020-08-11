Fun online art classes with Ali Sabet





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – An Artist and father of 3 boys decided that kids needed a creative outlet while being stuck at home so he pulled out the kids characters he created over 20 years ago called Pixopop and starting giving live art lessons to kids online.

During this time, he talks about creativity, having self-compassion and letting the artist in you shine through.

Ali Sabet joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss his online art classes.

For more information visit Ali Sabet’s websites:

Pixopop Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/pixopop/?hl=en

Class intro video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=svuqca0alHo&feature=emb_logo