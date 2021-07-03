Fun partner workout with Cindy Whitmarsh





KEARNY MESA (KUSI) – Cindy Whitmarsh, KUSI Fitness Expert, joined KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego with her daughter, Kendall, and her boyfriend Mo, in tow to demonstrate a fun partner workout.

The fun partner workout is as below:

Perform each exercise for 45 seconds, 2-3 times.

1. Plank and hop overs

2. Decline hamstring pushes

3. Push-up on a plank

4. One arm row

5. Sit up/mountain climber

6. Dip off knees and crunch

7. V sit jack hammers

8. Bicycle crunches