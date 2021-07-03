Fun partner workout with Cindy Whitmarsh
KEARNY MESA (KUSI) – Cindy Whitmarsh, KUSI Fitness Expert, joined KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego with her daughter, Kendall, and her boyfriend Mo, in tow to demonstrate a fun partner workout.
The fun partner workout is as below:
Perform each exercise for 45 seconds, 2-3 times.
1. Plank and hop overs
2. Decline hamstring pushes
3. Push-up on a plank
4. One arm row
5. Sit up/mountain climber
6. Dip off knees and crunch
7. V sit jack hammers
8. Bicycle crunches