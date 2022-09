“Fun, Food, and Opa!” at the Cardiff Greek Festival Sept. 10-11





CARDIFF (KUSI) – The Cardiff Greek Festival returns to San Diego on Sept. 10-11 on the grounds of Saints Constantine and Helen, 3459 Manchester Avenue.

The event will feature “Fun, Food, and Opa!” consisting of Hellenic cuisine, entertainment, and hospitality as the church grounds are transformed by sights, sound and tastes.

Allie Wagner went live to showcase the type of food and entertainment that will be present at the festival