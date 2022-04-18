Fundraiser at Double Peak Brewing to raise money for Make-A-Wish kids





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On April 21st at Double Peak Brewing, there will be a fundraiser to grant wishes to critically ill children in San Diego.

Trailblaze Challenge is a 28-mile, one day endurance hike along the famed Pacific Crest Trail.

Each hiker and runner have to raise $2,500 and train around 5 months for this grueling trek.

They have a group of almost 200 hikers this year and are on track to raise $700,000 for Wish Kids right here in San Diego and Imperial counties!

On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Paul Rudy talked with Diana Curry, Make-A-Wish SD Trailblazer, and Keirstin Gaspare, Trailblaze Challenge Specialist about the fundraiser.

If viewers would like to make a direct donation to Make-A-Wish San Diego, they can visit https://wish.org/sandiego