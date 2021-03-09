Fundraiser for Vista Firefighter Paramedic Andy Valenta





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A Firefighter with 12 years of service with the Vista Fire Department, was diagnosed with metastatic melanoma on January 8th, 2021. Stage 4 cancer has spread to his brain, lungs, and bones.

Andy is a boisterous member of the Vista Fire Family, touching the lives of all around him through his infectious smile, positivity, and compassion.

Now the support and love he has provided to so many over the years are needed by his own family as they deal with this challenging chapter in their lives.

The Vista Firefighter’s Association Local 4107 and Vista Sheriffs have teamed up with local businesses to raise money to support the Valenta family during these trying times.

City of Vista Fire Department Fire Captain Brendan Halle, joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss another Fundraiser for Andy on Tuesday at 4 p.m. at Belching Beaver in Vista.

If you can’t make it, but still want to help, please visit: https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-for-andy-valenta-and-family

For more information or links to Instagram and Facebook: Vista Fire Fighters Association https://www.vistafirefighters.com