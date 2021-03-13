Fundraiser set for beloved biker dog diagnosed with cancer





SANTEE (KUSI) – Funds are being raised this weekend for Chopper, the biker dog recently diagnosed with cancer.

Chopper the biker dog has a reputation in the community for supporting a wide range of causes.

Clint August, owner of Motorcycle Monkey Shop and 101.5 KGB personality, joined KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego to enlighten viewers on the fundraiser he organized with Chopper’s owner, Mark Brashears.

The event takes place at Motorcycle Monkey Shop at 10366 Mission Gorge Road Santee, California, 92071 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Then at Coffee Corner, riders plan to mount up and take a ride, along with dog owner, Brashears, zooming towards Motorcycle Monkey for an after party.

Pikes Iron Wagon Real Pit BBQ has donated food for the riders.

Prizes will be available such as a one-week stay at the High Road Cabin in La Grande, Oregon and others.