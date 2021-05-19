Fundraising campaign May Means Business supports Ray Children’s Hospital

The Rady Foundation launched May Means Business as an opportunity to join forces with companies and individuals who are dedicated to raising funds and awareness for Rady Children’s Hospital. It can be as simple as purchasing a paper Miracle Balloon from a business such as Costco, eating at a supporting restaurant or making a donation. For a list of all the businesses particpating go to radyfoundation.org

Gyminny Kids in 4S Ranch is raising funds in a competition named Coaches Cup. They are encouraging kids helping kids by raising money for the challenge.