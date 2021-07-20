Funeral service for Father Joe scheduled for tomorrow morning

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The funeral service for San Diego icon, Father Joe Carroll, will be held Tuesday, July 20 at 10 a.m. at St. Rita’s Church in Lincoln Park, located at 5124 Churchward St., San Diego, CA 92114.

The service will be held by Father Joe’s family and the Diocese of San Diego.

The funeral mass will be public and as hundreds of attendees are expected, there will be a capacity limit.

The Staff and Client Press Conference will take place on July 22 from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Joan Kroc Center Guildroom located at 1501 Imperial Ave., San Diego 92101.

The Celebration of Life will take place on Aug. 10 at 10:30 a.m. at the San Diego Convention Center.

Deacon Jim Vargas, President and CEO of Father Joe’s Villages, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on Good Evening San Diego to discuss the details of the event.