Funeral services set for two fallen San Diego police detectives killed in wrong-way crash

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A funeral service will be held Tuesday for the two San Diego police officers who were among three people killed after their car was struck by a driver going the wrong way.

Authorities say, two detectives, Ryan Park and his wife, Jamie Huntley-Park, were killed when their sedan was hit at high speed by a Honda Civic on Interstate 5 near the U.S.-Mexico border.

The services at Maranatha Chapel in San Diego will be aired live on KUSI beginning at 10:00 a.m.

The crash near the U.S.-Mexico border killed also 58-year-old Sandra Daniels whose husband said his diabetic wife had gone to a hospital to get insulin that morning and may have gotten confused because of low blood sugar.

Authorities haven’t determined what caused the crash.