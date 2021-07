Funk and R&B band ‘Devotion Dance Band’ to perform at Balboa Park

KEARNY MESA (KUSI) – “Devotion Dance Band” performed at KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego in anticipation of their performance at the Balboa Park summer twilight concert.

They are playing on Aug. 18 at 6:30 – 7:30 p.m. at Spreckels Organ Pavilion at Balboa Park, 2125 Pan American Road E.

www.Balboapark.org/twilight-concerts