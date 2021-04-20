Furniture retailers seeing delays in deliveries due to pandemic

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – It might be a few more months of eating on the kitchen floor as retailers are still seeing delays in furniture deliveries due to the pandemic.

The delays are absolutely the result of the pandemic on multiple fronts, said Jim Navarra, Executive Vice President at Jerome’s Furniture with KUSI’s Hunter Sowards on Good Evening San Diego.

The pandemic transitioned many folks to working from home, which prompted home furnishing improvements for work and leisure, explained Navarra.

Coupled wit that, furniture factories received more orders but had less teams working on making them, adding more time to the already backlogged orders, he said.

With the delays, Navarra assured viewers that while there is a shortage, there are still some things in stock, adding that Jerome’s Furniture’s website tells shoppers what is in stock.

But most of all, buy early, said Navarra, especially if it’s for a gift or event.