Futsal, indoor football, gains popularity after the pandemic





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Futsal, also known as indoor football continues to grow in popularity around the world as well as right here in San Diego.

Futsal is a 5-a-side indoor football game played at club and international level on a basketball-sized court. Whilst it may appear similar to soccer, there are a number of distinct differences. The term is commonly translated as “indoor football” but a more literal translation is “hall/lounge football”.

On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon was out at Hangar Futsal Centers in El Cajon learning more about the unique game and shows off some of her skills!