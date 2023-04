Future of Ocean Beach Pier remains unresolved

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Ocean Beach Pier, the longest pier in the world, could still reopen pending an analysis of recent and long-term storm damages.

The pier has been periodically closed during winter months in recent years. The pier, constructed in the 1060’s, is a major attraction for national and international tourists as well as thousands of San Diego locals each year.

KUSI’s Dan Plante went live with details.