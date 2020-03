Future of San Diego public transportation after the coronavirus pandemic





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Mass transit ridership has plummeted across the nation amid the coronavirus crisis.

This poses the long-term question: will people still ride buses, trolleys and trains in the post-coronavirus world.

SANDAG Executive Director Hasan Ikhrata spoke to KUSI over the phone to discuss the future of public transportation in San Diego.

For more info: www.iCommuteSD.com/telework