Future of San Diego’s real estate market amid pandemic

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Realtor Kara Kay joined Good Morning San Diego to share her predictions on what is going to happen to the San Diego real estate market for the remainder of 2020.

Kay said rates are low right now which benefits both buyers and sellers.

Also multiple offers still happening on properties even in the $2 milion range which is usually the market we see affected first in a market that’s slowing, according to Kay.