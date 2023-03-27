Gainz Sports Performance to host weekly skill camp for young athletes

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Gainz Sports Performance will be hosting fundamental movement skills development camps for students that can help athletes take their game to the next level.

The aim of fundamental movement skills activities is to enhance cognitive, physical, mental, and emotional wellbeing.

It’s documented that movement activities stimulate and engage the brain, improve coordination and physical abilities, strengthen social skills, as well as teach emotional expression in a healthy way.

Former SDSU and Charger player, a PPR Silver Pigskin finalist, Brandon Sullivan is now the CEO of Gainz Sports, and he is hosting a skills camp to teach our young athletes agility.

Sullivan joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy on Good Morning San Diego to invite people to sign up for his camp and explain why agility is such an important fundamental to learn for our youth.

Fundamental Movement Skills Development Camps will be at Point Loma High School starting Sunday, April 2, and every Sunday after Easter, through the end of the school year.

The 1:00pm session will feature athletes from grades 2 through 7.

The 2:30pm session will feature athletes from grades 8 through 12.

