Gallup: President Trump is most admired man in 2020

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A new Gallup Poll found that President Trump is the most admired man of 2020.

President Trump tied former President Obama for the honor in 2019, but beat him out this year.

Trump’s first place finish ends Obama’s 12-year run as the Most Admired Man, a record Obama shared with former President Dwight Eisenhower for the most ever.

The Gallup poll found Michelle Obama to be the most admired woman for the third year in a row, with VP-elect Kamala Harris placing second.

More information on the Gallup poll can be found here.