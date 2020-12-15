Gallup: Willingness to get COVID-19 vaccine ticks up to 63% in U.S.

A new Gallup poll found 63% of Americans say they are willing to be immunized against the disease.

Gallup reports, “The public’s willingness to receive a COVID-19 vaccination approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has nearly rebounded to the previous high of 66% after hitting a 50% low point in September.”

The poll also found that Democrats are more willing than Republicans to be vaccinated.

The report read, “Democrats’ willingness to be vaccinated plunged 25 points in September to 53% but mostly rebounded in October, and has risen to 75% now. Political independents’ readiness was also shaken in September and is now restored to its prior level, at 61%. Meanwhile, the percentage of Republicans saying they would get the vaccine, currently 50%, has held steady, although it is up from 37% in August.”