Gang member sentenced to 50 years to life in prison for retaliation shooting

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A man was sentenced Friday to 50 years to life in state prison for the attempted murder of a gang rival, which occurred amidst a “turbulent gang war” in the Logan Heights and Sherman Heights neighborhoods.

George Thomas Rouston Jr., 48, was convicted for shooting a rival gang member in the face as retaliation for the murder of one of his gang’s members, according to the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office.

Prosecutors say that in late 2020, Rouston and co-defendant Issic Navarro, 26, opened fire on the victim “in broad daylight,” shooting at him at least 15 times in front of his home. The victim was permanently disfigured by the gunshot to his face, the DA’s Office said, while multiple other people were “standing within feet of the victim” when the gunfire rang out.

Rouston then led police on a high-speed chase through residential neighborhoods, during which two guns were tossed from his car.

He was convicted last year of attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder and shooting at an occupied vehicle, with gang allegations. Navarro pleaded guilty last year and was sentenced to 17 years in prison.