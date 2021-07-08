Gang related crime and violence skyrockets in San Diego County





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Gang related crime and violence in San Diego skyrocketed by a large margin this year compared to 2020.

San Diego is not the only Democrat run city to see a large spike in crimes. Portland, Chicago, Los Angeles, Atlanta and New York are among the many that are also seeing a large spike in crimes.

Gang shootings are up 129% over the same period last year. Plus, the San Diego Police Department has impounded nearly double the number of ghost guns compared to this time last year.

Many Conservatives say the open border policies supported by Democrats allows the cartels to transport guns into the United States, and then sell them to gangs.

Below is a comparison of the first six months of 2021 with the same period in 2020, based on data from the San Diego Police Department.

San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan is aware of the increase, and is dedicated to making San Diego the safe region it used to be. She joined KUSI’s Lauren Phinney on Good Morning San Diego to discuss how she is working with various law enforcement agencies to prev

The complete June 30, 2021 press release from DA Summer Stephan’s office detailing the rise in crime is below:

Gang-Related Crimes Up Significantly, Proliferation of ‘Ghost Guns’ The San Diego County District Attorney’s Office today arraigned Tahjee Ector, 23, of Riverside County on two counts of murder, premeditated attempted murder, shooting into a residence and assault with a firearm in connection with three gang motivated killings that occurred over the past five years. If convicted, he faces life in state prison. Last month, in connection with same gang motivated crime spree, the District Attorney also charged Kenneth Brooks, 21, with two counts of murder, premeditated attempted murder, shooting into a residence and assault with a firearm. The charges come as law enforcement officials are reporting a troubling increase in gang-related crime and the proliferation of ‘ghost guns’– firearms that are assembled by hand and are usually untraceable. According to the District Attorney’s Office, most of the criminal cases it files involving ghost guns are gang related. Since 2019, the DA’s Gangs Division has charged cases involving over 100 ghost guns. At the same time, gang-related cases submitted to the DA’s Office by law enforcement countywide are up 25% from same time last year. Prosecutors say that in May 2016, Ector went to Emerald Hills Park looking for rival gang members to shoot and kill. Believing he had located a rival, Ector shot and killed Kevin Spelmon, 46, as he worked on his car. Four years later, in May 2020, Ector continued to kill on behalf of his gang. Ector and Brooks engaged in an ongoing conspiracy with other gang members, where they armed themselves with automatic handguns and again attempted to locate, shoot and kill rivals. Their mission culminated in the murder of an innocent victim, Arif Abdalla, 28. Brooks went in search of rivals in Emerald Hills Park, in May 2021, this time, resulting in the murder of Tamara Shellum, another innocent victim. The spike in gang-related crime and the widespread use of untraceable guns by gangs needs to be addressed through prevention and prosecution,” said District Attorney Summer Stephan. “We won’t allow gangs to terrorize any of our neighborhoods in San Diego County and we are dedicated to working with our law enforcement partners to stem the alarming uptick in gang-related violence.” Recently, the San Diego Police Department said it is on pace this year to nearly double the number of ghost guns they impounded last year. Of every five guns police seize, one is a ghost gun. “Preventing and addressing gang-related crime and the use of ghost guns is a priority for the San Diego Police Department,” said San Diego Police Chief David Nisleit. “I would like to thank our Homicide Unit, Gang Investigators, and Special Operations Unit for tirelessly working to bring those responsible for these crimes to justice.” In addition, gang shootings are up 129% over the same period last year. Below is a comparison of the first six months of 2021 with the same period in 2020, based on data from the San Diego Police Department. · 39 shootings compared with 17 last year, a 129% increase

