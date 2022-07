Gardening tips for summertime container combinations

Tiger Palafox joined KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon and Jason Austell at KUSI Studio’s to share some summertime gardening tips!

The three most important things to remember:

Thriller- Upright statement plant to be dramatic

Filler- flowering plant that fills up the mid section of the pot

Spiller- Cascading plant on the lip of the pot