Garth Brooks becomes newest headliner at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

LAS VEGAS (KUSI) – Garth Brooks played his hand on Monday mornings and revealed the long-awaited next step.

Brooks is going to Sin City.

The “Friends In Low Places” singer said Monday that his new show Garth Brooks/Plus ONE would be in residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace beginning in 2023.

Tickets for these shows will only be available through registration using Ticketmaster Verified Fan. “Vegas is the place where anything goes, and The Colosseum at Caesars is the heart of Vegas,” said Garth Brooks. “The perfect combination to present a show that will not only push the envelope, it’s gonna shred it.”

Brooks plans to make every Garth Brooks/Plus ONE show different, with varying band members and occasional special guests.

Garth Brooks joined KUSI’s Lauren Phinney on Good Morning San Diego to invite San Diegans out to Las Vegas.

To register to get tickets, click here.