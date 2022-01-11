Garth Brooks set to perform at Petco Park in March

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Paul Rudy talked with Padres CEO, Erik Greupner, about the upcoming Garth Brooks concert.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, January 14 at 10:00 a.m. sharp and can be purchased www.ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks

“We are extremely excited to welcome Garth Brooks to Petco Park for his first visit to San Diego in seven years,” said Erik Greupner, CEO of the Padres. “Our venue and its location in downtown San Diego offer the perfect setting for a premium entertainment experience. Being selected as the only West Coast stop on Garth’s Stadium Tour further establishes Petco Park as an iconic entertainment venue in Southern California. We look forward to welcoming music fans from all over the western region for an unforgettable show.”