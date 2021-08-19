Gary Sinise Foundation launches first West Coast chapter aboard USS Midway





EMBARCADERO (KUSI) – The Gary Sinise Foundation has selected San Diego as a location for their first West Coast chapter, making it only the second chapter nationwide. Aboard the USS Midway’s flight deck Wednesday night, Gold Star families and wounded veterans were honored along with the launch of the newest branch.

“We were very purposeful with choosing San Diego,” said Dr. Mike Thirtle, CEO of the Gary Sinise Foundation. “It’s such a unique community in so many ways but the huge military presence makes it the perfect location for this.”

While Gary Sinise was unable to attend the ceremony honoring the start of the new chapter, he tapped a hometown hero to lead the new addition: Chris Thorne.

Thorne, a veteran himself, expressed his passion for helping military veterans, first responders, and their families.

“It’s that opportunity to give back, to say, ‘thank you,’ and as Gary says, ‘We can never do enough, but we can always do just a little bit more,’ and that’s what we’re here to do,” said Thorne, who was selected as the Gary Sinise Foundation’s San Diego Chapter President. “To be able to lead this amazing team as we stand up this chapter in San Diego, for some time now — Gary has been present and done amazing things here, but we’re going to put a laser focus on San Diego to really raise the level impact.”

The Gary Sinise Foundation has been serving military veterans, first responders and their families for 10 years now. Sinise, best known for his role Lieutenant Dan from “Forrest Gump,” has used his platform to fundraise millions of dollars and give back to the men and women who have served the U.S.

To learn more about the Gary Sinise Foundation, to volunteer, or give, visit: https://www.garysinisefoundation.org/san-diego/

KUSI’s Hunter Sowards was live Wednesday night with more details on the launch.