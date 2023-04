SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Gary Sinise Foundation is set to present a play in San Diego in the coming week to support local veterans.

The play, “Last Out: Elegy of a Green Beret”, was written by a Veteran and will be preformed at the CA Center for the Arts in Escondido.

Actor and Humanitarian Gary Sinise joined KUSI’s Lauren Phinney to discuss the work and what it means to him.