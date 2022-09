Gas leak in Tierrasanta prompts evacuation of two-dozen homes

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Residents of 24 homes have been evacuated due to a ruptured gas line near the 10700 block of Tierrasanta Blvd.

According to the San Diego Fire & Rescue Department, the gas leak is large enough to prompt evacuation.

Tierrasanta Boulevard is closed as crews from San Diego Gas & Electric repair the pipe.