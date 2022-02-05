Gas prices are back to it’s highest numbers since Nov. 2021 and are expected to go higher

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose Friday to its highest amount since Nov. 30, increasing 1 cent to $4.666.

The average price has risen four consecutive days, increasing 4.2 cents, including 1.8 cents Wednesday, the largest daily increase since Nov. 13, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

The average price is 4.4 cents more than one week ago, 3.6 cents higher than one month ago and $1.208 greater than one year ago.

“Refineries began shipping out the more expensive summer blend of gasoline to Southern California gas pipelines on Monday, while oil prices have climbed by more than $10 a barrel in the past month due to world tensions and OPEC concerns,” said Doug Shupe, the Automobile Club of Southern California’s corporate communications and programs manager.

“If the upward pressure for gas prices continues, we could see new record prices in all Southern California areas in the next couple of weeks.”

The price of a barrel of West Texas intermediate crude on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose to its highest settlement value since Oct. 6, 2014, Thursday, increasing $2.01 to $90.27.

Crude oil costs account for slightly more than half of the pump price, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

On Good Evening San Diego, KUSI’s Logan Byrnes talked with Doug Shupe, Corporate Communications & Programs Manager of the Auto Club of Southern California, about San Diego’s Gas prices and why they’re going back up!