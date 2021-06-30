Gas prices expected to increase in California on July 1

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Gas prices in California are expected to rise again on July 1.

State Sen. Brian Jones and several other state Republicans are calling on a suspension of the excise tax on gasoline purchases.

Sen. Brian Jones himself joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes to discuss the suspension in greater detail.

He described that his team is asking the state to take some of California’s $76 billion budget surplus, which Californians have already paid, and lower the excise tax.

The governor is facing a recall and needs to do something to get back into the good graces of Californians, Sen. Brian Jones said jocularly.