Gas prices fall for two months straight in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Gas prices in San Diego are 61.4 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 98.3 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

KUSI’s Paul Rudy met with GasBuddy’s Head of Petroleum Analysis Patrick DeHaan on “Good Morning San Diego” to talk about the consistent fall in gas prices over the last two months.

Average gasoline prices in San Diego have fallen 6.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $5.30/g on Wednesday, Aug. 17 according to GasBuddy’s survey of 784 stations in San Diego.