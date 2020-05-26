Gas prices in San Diego County increase for the 14th consecutive day

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve gasoline in San Diego County rose today for the 14th consecutive day, increasing six-tenths of a cent to $2.892 — its lowest amount on Memorial Day since 2016.

The average price is 6.5 cents more than one week ago, 8.4 cents higher than one month ago, but $1.08 cheaper than one year ago, according to figures released by the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

The increasing prices reflect “the fact that more people are driving than a month ago,” said Jeffrey Spring, the Automobile Club of Southern California’s corporate communications manager. “As the state continues to gradually open the economy, we can expect to see gas prices continue to rise.”