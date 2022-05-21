Gas prices increase and legislators aren’t doing anything! What can we do to stop this!?

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Attorneys Michael and Susan Curran led a constitutionally protected peaceful protest that kept over 1500 restaurants bars breweries and gyms safely open for business from Dec 2020, until the Governor lifted the shut down and color tiered orders in June 2021.

Attorney Michael Curran joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on “Good Evening San Diego” to talk about what Californians/San Diegans can do legally to demand Governor Newsom address high gas prices is .

So what can we mistreated CA residents do short of moving to Florida?

There’s the standard way to try to get bad government actors attention like writing letters to the Governor, signing petitions and constitutionally protected peaceful protests.

But there may be a more effective way to actually get his attention is a series of government tort claims as many as possible by as many Californians as possible each of which serves as a precursor to a potential lawsuit against him for negligence, ongoing violations of his constitutional oath to protect and defend the United States in California Constitution from all enemies foreign and domestic.

He can’t control federal gas taxes but he certainly can control state taxes.