Gas prices may be falling slowly. What more can be done? Sen. Brian Jones discusses





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – While the average price of regular, self-serve gasoline in San Diego County has fallen to $5.82, prices are still much higher than the national average in California and San Diego County.

Californians are still wondering, where’s our relief at the pump?

California Sen. Brian Jones, representing the 38th District, joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss what more can be done to help Californian drivers at the pump.

“The legislature, we recessed on Thursday for our annual Easter break, and with no conversation regarding the rebate and or suspending the gas tax,” Sen. Jones said.

Gov. Gavin Newsom and his family are currently on spring break in Central and South America.