Gas prices up in San Diego due to winter weather across U.S.

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diegans watched gas prices slowly climb back up in the first days of January, 2023, after a steady decrease in the last months of 2022.

This increase was in part due to the winter storm that swept across the U.S. over Christmas. This halted some supply chains.

Head of Petroleum Analysis for GasBuddy Patrick DeHaan joined KUSI to discuss details.