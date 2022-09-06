Gas prices will affect end-of-summer travel, say experts

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – While gas prices have fallen consistently over the last six months, recent spikes are dampening rates of predicted travel in the oncoming autumnal season.

While Labor Day might mark the end of summer vacation season, a recent survey by the Auto Club revealed many families and individuals will continue traveling during the early Fall.

KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez was joined by Anlleyn Venegas, spokesperson for the Auto Club, to discuss how gas prices affect rates of travel and why.