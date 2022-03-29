Gas Tax: California pays $1.27 more per gallon than every other state in the US





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Gas prices continue to rise in San Diego and around California, Governor Newsom has announced a plan to provide $11 billion in relief through gas rebates for vehicle owners in the state.

“If you look at all the regulations, taxes, and fees associated with gas in California, we pay $1.27 more per gallon than every other state in the nation. It’s really sad,” Republican Assemblymember James Gallagher said on Yahoo Finance Live. “We have a double whammy, not only do we have high gas prices, but we have all these regulations and fees that’s what makes it even harder. And that’s why ours is so much higher than everywhere else in the nation.”

On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Lauren Phinney talked with Richard Rider, Chairman of San Diego Tax Fighters, about the gas tax and rebates.