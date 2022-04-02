Gas tax holiday bill for drivers killed, turns into new tax on gas suppliers

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The past few weeks have been an amalgamation of record-breaking high gas prices in California and politicians responding to the public’s outcry.

Last week, California’s Assembly Transportation Committee rejected Assemblymember Kevin Kiley’s gas tax holiday bill, which the Republican politician had already submitted in the Legislature previously, also to no avail.

Instead, Democratic Assemblymember Alex Lee proposing completely changing the bill, adding vehicle fuel windfall profits tax on gas suppliers for when prices of a gallon of gas far exceeds the cost of a barrel of crude oil.

That collected tax money would instead be used to fund a rebate sent back to California drivers.

Richard Rider, Chairman of San Diego Tax Fighters, joined KUSI’s Jenny Milkowski on “Good Morning San Diego” to discuss his take on California’s gas tax and the rebate.